HEIs especially technical institutions asked to ensure fire safety measure for this academic year

CHENNAI: As the new academic year started, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) especially the technical colleges were strictly asked to follow fire safety norms and regulations.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said that all the council's approved institutions should be in possession of renewed fire safety certificates as per extant regulations.

The notification, issued by Rajive Kumar, member secretary of AICTE, further said that the safety certificates should be renewed as per the latest norms.

Accordingly, Institutions should conduct regular comprehensive fire safety audits to identify potential fire hazards and non-compliances within the institution's campuses.

The AICTE instruction for the fire safety in the HEIs came against the backdrop the technical colleges that would have labs, which would be operated through electricity and other chemicals.

Likewise, the institutions should ensure the installation and proper functioning of fire-fighting equipment.

The colleges were instructed to implement strict protocols for the safe storage, handling and disposal of any hazardous material such as chemicals used in labs and workshops.

The AICTE also said that all the approved institutions should designate a responsible fire safety officer to oversee the institution's compliance with fire safety norms.

"The safety and well-being of students, faculty and other staff is of utmost importance", Rajive Kumar said.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department here said that all the government engineering and technical institutions including polytechnic colleges had adhered necessary steps to ensure that fire and safety measure in their premises especially in the labs