'Plan bus operations as per weather forecast': TN Transport secretary issues SOP for heavy rain situations

CHENNAI: With the Meteorological Department issuing a warning for heavy rains in various parts of the state, K Phanindra Reddy, the additional chief secretary of the Transport Department, has instructed the State Transport Undertakings to prepare a sufficient number of buses to operate during the monsoon and cyclone season, based on public demand.

In a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on precautions to be followed during heavy rains issued on May 16, it is stated that bus operations should be planned and operated according to the weather forecast, if the government issues a warning on impending cyclones, heavy rains, or floods. Drivers of buses that run through coastal areas are required to strictly follow the instructions from the Meteorological Department.

The SOP said that during heavy rains, "buses should be driven very carefully and with sufficient space. Drivers are advised to drive carefully on waterlogged roads, bridges, culverts, and subways. They should not use subways if they appear to be waterlogged, and extreme caution should be exercised while driving through traffic diversions and slippery roads".

Additionally, to ensure safety measures during heavy rain situations, all State Transport Corporations are required to issue appropriate instructions to the branch managers, operations managers, bus station In-charges, drivers, and conductors through circulars. The officers were also asked to monitor staff activities on the routes.

ALSO READ: Summer showers: 19 districts in Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall on May 17

Necessary arrangements should be made for the operation of spare buses with personnel in order to quickly respond to calls from the District Administration and the Police for rescuing and evacuating the public affected by flooding and other heavy rain-related incidents. Additionally, all Wrecker and Break Down Vans should be kept ready to meet any untoward incidents, the SOP mandated.

Measures for bus maintenance, bus depots, and terminals during heavy rains too were mentioned in the Transport secretary's SOP.

The SOP further instructed that a separate emergency telephone number should be set up in the control room at the Zonal Offices and manned round the clock for employees to report information during emergencies. The emergency contact number of the branch and integrated passenger grievance/complaint helpline number 149 should be displayed on all buses.



Furthermore, prompt action and redressal of complaints received through newspapers, television, social media, telephone, and e-mail should be ensured, it added.

READ MORE: Red alert for Tamil Nadu as heavy rain likely on May 20, say weathermen