Heavy rains trigger tree falls, landslides in the Nilgiris

At Kallar near Mettupalayam, a car with a man, his college-going daughter and their driver were swept away after a portion of the road caved in due to erosion in the early morning hours. The man from Sivaganga district was taking his daughter to a private college in Coonoor.

“As the car crossed the Kallar checkpost, a portion of the weakened road collapsed, and the vehicle was swept into a plantation, where it overturned. Soon, some local shopkeepers and police personnel at the nearby check post rushed to the spot, broke open the car windows and rescued all three occupants,” said a cop from Mettupalayam station.

The injured trio were taken by ambulance to Mettupalayam Government Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. Police placed barricades around the damaged stretch as a precaution.