Tamil Nadu: Heavy showers predicted for 21 districts

CHENNAI: With a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal set to intensify further, Tamil Nadu is likely to continue receiving rain on Monday, with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting heavy showers at isolated places in 21 districts.
The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Cuddalore, Tirupattur, Vellore and Tiruchirapalli are forecasted to experience heavy showers.
Chennai is also likely to receive rain on Monday, with light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of 35-36°C. There will be a gradual reduction in rainfall over much of the State from Tuesday, though moderate rain is likely over the Western Ghats. Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ranipet could receive light to moderate rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday.
The rain comes amid a low-pressure area, which formed over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas, moving west-northwestward into the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Monday and a deep depression on Tuesday before moving towards the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around Wednesday. It has already contributed to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu.
On Sunday, Bettamkollam in Krishnagiri recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm, while Thirukkanur in Puducherry and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri received 12 cm each. Pulipatti in Madurai recorded 10 cm.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in some parts of neighbouring Keralam over the next four days, with a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places. Keralam has witnessed a weak monsoon this year, with a rainfall deficit of 28% from June 1 to September 17, according to IMD data.