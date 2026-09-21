Tamil Nadu: Heavy showers predicted for 21 districts

The rain comes amid a low-pressure area, which formed over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining areas, moving west-northwestward into the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a depression on Monday and a deep depression on Tuesday before moving towards the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around Wednesday. It has already contributed to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, Bettamkollam in Krishnagiri recorded the highest rainfall of 15 cm, while Thirukkanur in Puducherry and Marandahalli in Dharmapuri received 12 cm each. Pulipatti in Madurai recorded 10 cm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in some parts of neighbouring Keralam over the next four days, with a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places. Keralam has witnessed a weak monsoon this year, with a rainfall deficit of 28% from June 1 to September 17, according to IMD data.