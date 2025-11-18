Heavy rains to continue in parts of TN on Nov 23, 24

CHENNAI: The city experienced intermittent rain with a few light spells till afternoon and moderate rain in the evening hours of Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Nagapattinam districts and Puducherry areas on November 23.

The weather department said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours."

Continuing on November 24, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts and Puducherry areas on November 24, according to the bulletin.

"The low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood on Tuesday, and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours," added the weather bulletin.

The city is expected to witness one or two spells of light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in the city on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, till November 21.