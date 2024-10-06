Heavy rains: Rasipuram GH under knee-deep water, Salem new bus stand crippled by flood

CHENNAI: As if signalling what is in store for the upcoming northeast monsoon, many parts of Tamil Nadu were pounded by heavy rains in the last few days, which were particularly torrential on Saturday, resulting in flooding and water stagnation.

This is likely to continue, as the weather officials have issued forecast for rains at 12 districts in south and central Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The floodwaters brought in by the heavy rains flooded the labour ward of Rasipuram government hospital in Namakkal district, while the new bus stand in Salem is under knee-deep water.

Weather forecasts indicate that heavy rain is expected today (October 6) as well, which is likely to worsen the situation. The weather department said the rains were brought about by an upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 6 to 11, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.