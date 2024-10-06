Begin typing your search...
Heavy rains, Salem new bus station under knee-deep water
Heavy rains, Salem new bus station under knee-deep water
CHENNAI: Torrential rains that lashed western Tamil Nadu resulted in waterlogging at the new bus station in Salem.
Water is stagnating at knee-deep water on the platform itself, making it challenging for passengers, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Weather forecasts indicate that heavy rain is expected today (October 6) as well, which is likely to worsen the situation. The weather department said the rains were brought about by an upper air cyclonic circulation over west central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.
