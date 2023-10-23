Heavy rains likely to occur in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC

CHENNAI: As the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a deep depression, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in seven districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Accordingly, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall today.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by today evening.

On Sunday, the RMC predicted moderate showers over north and south Tamil Nadu till Thursday (October 26).