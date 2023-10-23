Begin typing your search...

Heavy rains likely to occur in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC

Earlier, the IMD said in a bulletin that the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by today evening.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Oct 2023 10:41 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-23 11:15:52.0  )
Heavy rains likely to occur in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu today: RMC
X
Representative image. (Photo credit: Justin George)
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: As the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal strengthened into a deep depression, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in seven districts of Tamil Nadu today.

Accordingly, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall today.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin that the deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by today evening.

On Sunday, the RMC predicted moderate showers over north and south Tamil Nadu till Thursday (October 26).

Heavy rainsrainsTamil Nadu rainsTamil Nadutamil nadu rains 2023Tamil Nadu rainRegional Meteorological CentreRMC ChennaiIMDRMCKanniyakumariTN rainsTN Rains 2023TN rains updateTN heavy rainstn rains todayheavy rains in TNTamil Nadu heavy raintamil nadu heavy rains
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X