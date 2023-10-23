Expect moderate rainfall in north, south TN till Oct 26

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday has predicted moderate showers over north and south Tamil Nadu for the next few days, due to the influence of depression and cyclone that have formed over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea till Thursday (October 26).

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

It is likely to further intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and move northwestwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts in the next three days. So, several areas in the north and south districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next four days.

The weather department urged the Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea areas till Thursday, and those out in deep sea are advised to return to the coast.

As the squally wind speed reaches 40-50 km/h gusting to 60 km/h prevails and is likely to increase gradually to 60 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. And the wind speed is likely to decrease gradually from October 26.

On the other hand, the cyclonic storm ‘Tej’ over southwest Arabian Sea intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Yemen-Oman coasts between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman), close to east of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) around October 24 as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 115-125 km/h gusting to 140 km/h.

While making a landfall, many areas in Western Ghats districts of TN are expected to receive heavy rainfall.