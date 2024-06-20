Heavy rains lash Valparai, schools remain closed

CHENNAI: Schools declared a holiday in Valparai taluk on Thursday due to heavy rains since Wednesday night.

As torrential rains continued to pour out till Thursday morning, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati declared a holiday for schools.

Around 9am, a huge tree got uprooted and fell on the Valparai-Pollachi ghat road causing disruption to vehicle traffic.

On receiving information, officials of highways and revenue departments rushed to the spot and removed the fallen tree branches by deploying machineries.

It took more than an hour for traffic to resume. Valparai Tahsildar Vasudevan has appealed to tourists to be cautious while driving on the slippery ghat road due to rains.