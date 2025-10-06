Heavy rains lash Krishnagiri, cause inundation

MADURAI: Heavy rains lashed Krishnagiri, causing inundation of several residential areas across the district.

Torrential downpour all through the night led to stagnation of water at Krishnagiri old bus stand, Salem Service Road and TCR Circle areas. Residential areas including Mullai Nagar, Devasamudram and Agraharam, remained flooded.

Overflow of water from Lingamma Lake added to the woes of Asif Nagar, while surplus water from ‘Chinna Eri’ flooded Mohanrao Colony, Pazhaya Pettai and Town Bus Stand. As the service road from the Rayakottai flyover to the Aavin flyover came under a sheet of water, vehicles had a tough time wading through it.

A few cars parked at Rajiv Nagar were trapped in deep waters. People in several low-lying areas spent sleepless nights after water entered their houses. They evacuated the water using vessels after the rains receded.

A tile-roofed house of one Lalitha at Mottur area collapsed in the rain. Fortunately, she escaped with her three granddaughters as she was staying in a neighbour’s house.

Similarly, the compound wall of the Government Hospital on Hosur-Denkanikottai Road collapsed. In the impact of the fall, two push carts, electric posts and two two-wheelers were damaged. However, life loss was prevented as there was no one in the spot.

Meanwhile, District Collector C Dinesh Kumar inspected the rain-affected areas and assessed damages. The district received 264.50 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8 am on Sunday.