Heavy rains forecast in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 25

Accordingly, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are expected to experience intense downpours.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 May 2024 9:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-25 09:51:59.0  )
Rains in Tamil Nadu (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather alert, predicting heavy rainfall in three districts of Tamil Nadu on May 25.

Additionally, the RMC stated that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal will receive light to moderate rain till May 31 due to a new low-pressure area developed over the southwestern Bay of Bengal.

