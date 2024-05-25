Heavy rains forecast in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu on May 25

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather alert, predicting heavy rainfall in three districts of Tamil Nadu on May 25.

Accordingly, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are expected to experience intense downpours.

Additionally, the RMC stated that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal will receive light to moderate rain till May 31 due to a new low-pressure area developed over the southwestern Bay of Bengal.