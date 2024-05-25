Heavy rainfall leads to flooding; 150 homes submerged in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Relentless downpours in Kanniyakumari have caused severe flooding, impacting a significant number of residents.

More than 150 homes are now submerged, leaving inhabitants stranded and unable to navigate.

The flooding of a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road has severely disrupted transportation services, creating significant difficulties for commuters and residents alike.

Authorities have taken measures to mitigate the situation, including the release of 1,500 cubic feet of water from the Pechiparai dam, according to reports from Thanthi TV.

As the flooding persists, the prohibition remains for the seventh consecutive day in Thirparappu water falls.

In response to the ongoing flood, the local administration is actively involved in relief operations, extending assistance to those affected by the calamity.