Heavy rainfall warning issued for Chennai on November 7

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday forecasted heavy rain for Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation over south Bay of Bengal on November 7 (Thursday).

The system prevailing the sea triggers intense monsoon spells over various parts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram on Thursday. The weather department has issued a yellow warning for these 11 coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.

From November 8 to 12, intense rainfall has predicted over Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Various parts of north and south Tamil Nadu might witness moderate spells in the coming days.

Due to wet weather that is likely to occur over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature is expected to reduce marginally for the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 31 degree Celsius - 32 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius - 25 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

The meteorological center has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till November 9.

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over western parts of west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast. Those who are in the deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

According to RMC seasonal rainfall data, during the northeast monsoon (from October 1 to November 6), Tamil Nadu received 247 mm of rainfall against the average rainfall of 219 mm which is 13 percent excess.

Among these, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Coimbatore district with 410 mm is 102 percent excess rainfall during the season.