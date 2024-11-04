Heavy rains forecast: Yellow alert for 9 TN coastal districts including Chengalpattu from November 8, 2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued a yellow warning for nine coastal districts of the State predicting heavy rains from November 8 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and trough prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

A yellow warning has been issued for Chengalpattu, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely over the coastal districts. The rest of the State is likely to witness light to moderate rain.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Also, a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu. Due to the system prevailing over the sea, several coastal districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive intense spells from November 8, according to the weather department.

For the last few days, various parts of western Ghats areas and south Tamil Nadu witnessed moderate to heavy rains. After a brief break from intense monsoon spells over various parts of the state, a few places in coastal districts are expected to witness rainfall activity owing to the change in weather.

As the cyclonic circulation prevails over the sea, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on November 7 and 8. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the north Tamil Nadu coast, according to Met officials.

On the other hand, it is noted that the current cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area in the coming days.