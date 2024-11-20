Heavy rainfall: Holiday for schools, colleges in several TN districts on November 20

CHENNAI: Several districts in south and central Tamil Nadu districts declared a holiday for educational institutions due to heavy rainfall lashing the regions, on November 20.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, holiday has been declared for schools in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur districts by their respective district Collectors.

In Ramanathapuram district, the Collector declared holiday for both schools and colleges, while the Virudhunagar Collector said respective school headmasters may decide on declaring a holiday depending on the situation in their area.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government declared holiday to schools in Karaikal due to heavy rain.

A new low-pressure area that is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23 may intensify into a depression in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from next week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The RMC has issued a yellow alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts on November 25.