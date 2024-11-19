New low pressure-turned-depression likely, may bring heavy rainfall to TN’s coastal districts

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area that is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23 may intensify into a depression in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall over the coastal districts from next week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chennai will witness mist during the early morning hours for the next two days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23 (Saturday).

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent two days.

The low-pressure area is likely to bring heavy rain over several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. The RMC has issued a yellow alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts on November 25 (Monday).

The cyclonic circulation is lying over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining the Comorin area at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated places in Tamil Nadu till November 24. The weather department has issued a thunderstorm warning across the State for the next 48 hours.

As far as Chennai is concerned, thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. Additionally, mist is likely to occur during the early morning hours for the next two days. The weather condition is likely to reduce the maximum and minimum temperature in the city and suburbs by recording around 31 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, and 25 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations, respectively.