Heavy rain warning issued for Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on June 1

CHENNAI: After a brief break, rainfall activity is likely to return over various parts of the state, the meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for western ghats districts of Tamil Nadu on June 1 and 2 following the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala.

The temperature level is expected to drop slightly in the coming days over these districts.

The cyclone circulation over southeast Arabian sea off south Kerala and conditions of southwest monsoon has been favourable over some parts of Tamil Nadu.

It has triggered heavy rainfall over western ghats districts - Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts for the next two days. The weather department has issued yellow warning for these districts.

A few places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rain in the coming days which would bring respite from scorching heat especially coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

However, some isolated pockets might witness a surge in the maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius than usual till June 4.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the sky condition will be partly cloudy and the maximum temperature will continue to record above 40 degrees Celsius.

For the next two days, the maximum and minimum temperature might be 41 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the capital city witnessed soaring heat especially during the day time and the mercury level was 41.5 degrees Celsius at Meenambakkam weather station and Nungambakkam station recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius.

According to RMC, during the summer season from March 1 to May 31 the state has recieved 148 mm against the normal rainfall of 125 mm which is 19 percent excess summer spell.

Of which, Coimbatore recieved copious amount of rainfall by 80 percent large excess rainfall with 290 mm. Followed by Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Dindigul districts with 485 mm, 223 mm and 294 mm of rainfall respectively.