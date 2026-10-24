Heavy rain triggers landslides at 5 spots on Kodaikanal road; Adukkam village cut off

Landslides damage Adukkam mountain road

The heavy rain overnight triggered landslides at several points along the road, with soil and massive rocks sliding down the slopes. The damage has made the route unusable, preventing residents of Adukkam from travelling to either Periyakulam or Kodaikanal.

The disruption has also affected daily life in the village. Residents are facing difficulties accessing essential supplies, while farmers are unable to transport their agricultural produce to markets. With the main road blocked, the village has effectively been cut off from the outside world.