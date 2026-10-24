Heavy rain triggers landslides at 5 spots on Kodaikanal road; Adukkam village cut off

CHENNAI: Heavy rain has triggered landslides at more than five locations along the Adukkam mountain road connecting Periyakulam and Kodaikanal, cutting off access to the village and leaving residents stranded. Large boulders and heaps of soil have fallen onto the road, severely damaging the route, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Kodaikanal hill region in Dindigul district has been receiving persistent rainfall as the Northeast Monsoon intensifies across Tamil Nadu. The continuing downpour has raised concerns over road safety, with landslides disrupting connectivity between the hill village and nearby towns.
The heavy rain overnight triggered landslides at several points along the road, with soil and massive rocks sliding down the slopes. The damage has made the route unusable, preventing residents of Adukkam from travelling to either Periyakulam or Kodaikanal.
The disruption has also affected daily life in the village. Residents are facing difficulties accessing essential supplies, while farmers are unable to transport their agricultural produce to markets. With the main road blocked, the village has effectively been cut off from the outside world.
As a precaution, the Adukkam mountain road has been temporarily closed due to the continuing risk of landslides and further damage. The district administration and police have warned tourists and motorists against using the stretch until conditions improve.
The closure is intended to prevent vehicles from entering the affected area, where unstable slopes and falling rocks could pose a danger to road users. People travelling to Kodaikanal have been advised to use alternative routes.
Vehicles heading towards Kodaikanal are being diverted through the Vathalagundu–Perumalmalai main road. The alternative route is being used to maintain access to the hill station while the damaged stretch remains closed.
The Highways Department is expected to begin restoration work after the rainfall subsides and conditions become safer for workers and machinery.