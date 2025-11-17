Heavy rain likely in several TN districts on November 22

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and several other districts, as well as in the Union Territories, on November 22, as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further during the subsequent 48 hours.

On Monday, under the influence of the existing low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast, Chennai experienced a dip in temperature and light rain, with cloudy skies prevailing through the day.

The city is expected to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain on Tuesday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts, and in Puducherry and Karaikal on November 22. Including Ariyalur and Sivaganga, all remaining districts are likely to receive heavy rain on November 23.

Until November 22, light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Tuesday as squally weather with wind speeds of 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, is likely along and off the south Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area.

RMC data on Monday showed that Kodiayakarai in Nagapattinam district recorded 12 cm of rainfall, followed by Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai with 9 cm, Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram with 8 cm, and Vedaranyam, Thalaignayar, Kollidam and Sirkazhi, which received 7 cm each.