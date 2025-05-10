Heavy rain likely in five Tamil Nadu districts on May 14

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a forecast warning of heavy rainfall in five districts of Tamil Nadu on May 14, due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea.

This system is contributing to the convergence of easterly and westerly winds in the lower atmosphere over parts of South India, setting the stage for widespread showers, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the forecast, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds is likely in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.

On May 14, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur. Additionally, on May 13 and 14, thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h are likely in several parts of the state.