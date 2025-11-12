Heavy rain likely in 4 districts of TN, possibility of rain in 5 districts until 1 pm

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted heavy rain at isolated places in Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts today (November 12), according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Additionally, the weather report mentions that rain is expected in five districts of Tamil Nadu — Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur, until 1 pm today (November 12).

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is also likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas.

The report added that a low-level atmospheric circulation over the region is likely to cause rainfall in these areas.