Heavy rain likely across TN this week

CHENNAI: Widespread rain is expected across Tamil Nadu in the coming days as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Sri Lanka and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain across many parts of the State with the rainfall set to intensity over the weekend.

Isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai can also expect intense showers on November 16 (Sunday) with heavy rain forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and the Delta districts, and also Puducherry the next day.

On November 18 (Tuesday), isolated heavy rain is likely over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ranipet and Tiruvallur with light to moderate rainfall is expected daily till November 18 across TN, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy. Light rain is likely in some parts of the city with the maximum temperature around 32°C and the minimum between 25–26°C.