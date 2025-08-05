Heavy rain in ghat districts to continue; Chennai to get mild showers

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that heavy rain streaks will continue in the ghat districts of Tamil Nadu and some northern parts in view of active southwest monsoon coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. The isolated parts of the city are expected to receive moderate rain, it said.

It noted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast, and the southwest monsoon has been active over the ghat regions of Tamil Nadu.

In view of these conditions, isolated heavy rain is predicted over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next few days, and the ghat districts will receive heavy to very heavy rain.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore, and heavy rain will occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Tirupattur on Wednesday.

Some northern districts, including Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Puducherry, will receive heavy rain on Thursday, stated RMD.

Chennai and neighbouring areas can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the evenings and nights for the next two days.

On Tuesday, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal received rainfall at isolated places, with Puducherry Town receiving the highest rainfall of 11 cm. Similarly, Mugaiyur of Villupuram received 10 cm and Thandarampattu of Tiruvannamalai received 9 cm of rainfall in a single day.