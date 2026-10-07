Heavy rain boosts Pillur dam level by 7.75 feet in a day

COIMBATORE: Heavy rain triggered by the northeast monsoon has sent water levels soaring in key reservoirs across Coimbatore district, raising hopes of improved water availability in the coming months.
The water level in Pillur Dam increased by a steep 7.75 feet in a single day to reach 96.75 feet against its full reservoir level of 100 feet following heavy overnight rains in the Nilgiris.
The reservoir level, which stood at 88.50 feet at 11 pm on Tuesday, rose to 89 feet by 6 am on Wednesday, when the inflow was 404 cusecs. The inflow then surged to 6,000 cusecs by 7.50 am, pushing the level to 94 feet. By 9 am, inflow increased further to 10,000 cusecs and reached 96.75 feet. The inflow, however, eased to around 5,000 cusecs by 4 pm, while 6,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Bhavani River.
“We are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance, and if the water level reaches 97 feet, water will be released through four sluice gates as a precautionary measure,” said an official.
Heavy rain also replenished the Siruvani reservoir, another crucial source of drinking water for Coimbatore. Its water level has risen by two feet in the past two days to reach 32 feet compared to its full storage level of nearly 50 feet, while a storage of up to 44 feet is permitted by Kerala. The widespread rain also led to a surge in water flow at Kovai Kutralam water falls, prompting the forest department to prohibit bathing as a precaution.