Heavy rain boosts Pillur dam level by 7.75 feet in a day

The water level in Pillur Dam increased by a steep 7.75 feet in a single day to reach 96.75 feet against its full reservoir level of 100 feet following heavy overnight rains in the Nilgiris.

The reservoir level, which stood at 88.50 feet at 11 pm on Tuesday, rose to 89 feet by 6 am on Wednesday, when the inflow was 404 cusecs. The inflow then surged to 6,000 cusecs by 7.50 am, pushing the level to 94 feet. By 9 am, inflow increased further to 10,000 cusecs and reached 96.75 feet. The inflow, however, eased to around 5,000 cusecs by 4 pm, while 6,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Bhavani River.