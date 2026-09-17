Inflow to Hogenakkal increased to 14,000 cusecs

From 7000 cusecs on Wednesday, the inflow increased steadily to 14,000 cusecs on Thursday, 4pm. The suspension of coracle operations continued for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the storage level of the Mettur dam stood at 86.78 feet with an inflow of 9,930 cusecs and discharge of 12,000 cusecs for delta irrigation. The inflow into the dam has increased steadily from 6,441 cusecs on Wednesday.