Heavy rain alert issued to 13 districts of Tamil Nadu; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday issued yellow alert for heavy rains for Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, The Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy due to the upper atmospheric circulation that is prevailing over the southern regions.

Meanwhile, the weather department has also forecast the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (ranging from 30 kmph to 40 kmph) in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on June 6.

The weather department also said that light to moderate rain accompanied by occasional gusts of wind (ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour) is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including the interior and coastal regions,

between June 7 and 11.

On the other hand, Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning likely over a few parts of the city.

The maximum temperature in Chennai could reach around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could drop to 26-27 degrees Celsius, the report from RMC stated.

