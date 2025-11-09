Heavy rain alert for southern TN; showers in Kanyakumari, Tenkasi

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for southern Tamil Nadu, forecasting intense showers over the next 24 hours in the districts of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi.

The weather office warned that the northeast monsoon is set to strengthen, bringing widespread rainfall to the southern and delta regions of the state. Even before the alert, several districts were lashed by rain on Saturday night. Kanyakumari district witnessed heavy downpours in Nagarkovil and surrounding areas such as Boothapandi, Suchindram, and Sunganthakai.

The night-long showers cooled the weather, soaked the soil, and brought relief from humidity. Local residents reported waterlogging in a few low-lying areas.

Madurai district also experienced spells of moderate to heavy rain, particularly in Thirupparankundram, Thirumangalam, Vadakarai, Chengulam, Karisalpatti, and Rayapalayam.

Streets were slippery, and visibility was reduced during the late-night showers. Farmers said the rain would benefit standing crops in the region.

In Karur, a steady drizzle continued through the night. Motorists and pedestrians braved the wet conditions, while mild showers in Coimbatore’s western suburbs, including Perur, Pachapalayam, Thithipalayam, Kalampalayam, and Madampatti, brought much-needed respite after several dry weeks.

Residents said the rain helped recharge open wells and groundwater in the area.

According to IMD officials, heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the hilly belts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi as well as in Kanyakumari due to a low-pressure trough over the southern peninsula.

The southern and delta districts, including Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, and Nagapattinam, are likely to receive more intense showers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chennai may experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds.

The authorities have advised residents in the southern districts to stay alert to possible waterlogging and minor landslides as the monsoon gains strength.