Heatwave alert for Tamil Nadu: Temperature to rise over next 5 days, says RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday forecasted that temperatures in certain areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will increase by 2 degrees Celsius over the next five days due to an atmospheric mantle circulation over southern India.

Additionally, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from June 12 to June 16.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is also likely in a few parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37°C while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 to 28°C.