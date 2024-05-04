Heat wave: Orange alert issued for Tamil Nadu for next 2 days

CHENNAI: Tough days are ahead for the public who are already struggling with scorching temperatures prevailing in Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai on Saturday issued an orange alert indicating a heat wave in Tamil Nadu for next two days.

"The impact of El Nino has led to a scroaching heat in Tamil Nadu for the past few days. Many places of north interior districts are likely to witness mercury level surge by 3 to 5 degree Celsius. If the temperature level has reduced it would be only by 2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature might record around 39 to 40 degree Celsius over the north interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, " said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.



While the orange alert for heat wave conditions is likely to prevail over various parts of Tamil Nadu, the meteorological department has predicted light to heavy rain at a few places in the state especially interior districts for the next few days.

Heat wave: Do's & Dont's

Heat wave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even result in death.

To minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, you can take the following measures:



Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

TIPS FOR TREATMENT OF A PERSON AFFECTED BY A SUNSTROKE:

Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe her/him with a wet cloth/wash the body frequently. Pour normal temperature water on the head. The main thing is to bring down the body temperature.



Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.

Take the person immediately to the nearest health centre. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.





