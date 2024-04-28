Heat wave: Orange alert issued for north interior TN predicting severe heat on May 1

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday extended orange alert for the heat wave in the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu on May 1. The department has issued a yellow warning for the rest of the state for the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to surge by 3 to 5 degree Celsius than usual across the state, and witness intense heat from May month.

Due to a trough/wind discontinuity from Marathwada to north Tamil Nadu now runs from eastern parts of Vidarbha to north Kerala across Madhya Maharashtra, interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. The sea gets warmer and led to a surge in the maximum temperature especially over north interior districts of Tamil Nadu. The mercury will record around 39 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius ( 102.2 degree Fahrenheit and 109.4 degree Fahrenheit respectively).

For the next two days, a yellow warning has been given to north interior districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heat wave conditions. On May 1, the warning has been extended to orange alert where severe heat waves are likely to prevail over a few places in north interior districts including Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John commented that heat wave in the state is expected get its peak from May 1 to 4 in north interior Tamil Nadu particularly Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, and Karur.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area, mild showers are predicted over western ghats, Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. Even north interior districts might receive light rain due to soaring heat witnessed for the last few days.