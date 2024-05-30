Tamil Nadu: Health official probes incident of woman seen carrying injured mother in arms at Erode GH

COIMBATORE: Erode Joint Director of Health Services Ambika Shanmugam on Wednesday conducted an inquiry after a woman was spotted carrying her injured mother on arms as she was not provided with a stretcher at the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode.

In a video shared on social media, Valarmathi was seen carrying her mother P Sorna, 80, who was injured in her leg after being hit by a two-wheeler on Monday.

When Valarmathi arrived at the hospital with her injured mother in an auto, they were directed to visit the emergency ward. However, the staff failed to provide either a wheelchair or stretcher. Since, the elderly woman was unable to walk due to pain, Valarmathi took pains to carry her to the ward. After treatment as an outpatient, Sorna left for home.

After the video went viral, the Joint Director of Health Services issued a memo seeking an explanation from Superintendent Dr Venkatesh and its Resident Medical Officer Sasirekha. Also, she held inquiries with the hospital staff and Valarmathi on the issue.

“Action will be taken based on the report. To avoid any such further incidents, stretchers and wheelchairs have been kept in the entrance of the hospital,” she said.