Health Minister kicks off second edition of Future of Medicine conference

CHENNAI: Minister for Health Ma Subramanian inaugurated the second edition of the international medical conference, Future of Medicine 2.0 (FOM 2.0). The theme for this edition was 'Excel and Educate'. Launched on Thursday, the event will be conducted till Saturday (October 18).

Addressing the gathering, the Health Minister welcomed the attendees and said, "This year, the number of participants exceeded 13,000 medical professionals from the fields of medicine, dentistry, AYUSH, nursing, allied health, undergraduate, postgraduate and research. The number of participants has increased from 11,000 last year to 13,000 this year."

This year, more than 207 renowned doctors from across the country and abroad are participating, along with 38 international medical professionals from nine countries. A total of 169 medical experts from different states in the country are participating in the event.

The conference will host 150 special sessions in medicine, dentistry, oral medicine, pharmacy and allied health. This conference will include 18 skill development programs conducted by state medical practitioners, and 14 skill development programmes conducted by national medical practitioners, including robotic technologies and eight online seminars.

MGR Medical University and VIT will collaborate to conduct discussions with medical engineering, medical biotechnology and medical faculty members of various specialities on the theme of the future of medicine.

"Last year's conference was a great success. And in continuation of that, the medical conference is held, which is a platform for the future of medicine," Ma Subramanian added.