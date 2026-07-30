Health Minister Arunraj directs officials to expedite Guindy children's hospital project

Reviewing the hospital's 'NalamAI' digital registration system, the minister sought details from officials on delays faced by patients and directed them to deploy adequate personnel to guide visitors through the application, ensuring quicker registration and reduced waiting time. He later inspected the outpatient and neurology departments, scrutinised treatment records and interacted with patients to assess the quality of medical services being delivered.

During the inspection, doctors informed the minister that the existing toilet facilities in the outpatient block were inadequate to meet patient demand. Arunraj said the matter would be taken up with the Public Works Department and instructed authorities to ensure that the toilets were maintained in a clean and hygienic condition. He also directed officials to immediately facilitate a Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card for a patient who sought assistance.