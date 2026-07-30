Health Minister Arunraj directs officials to expedite Guindy children's hospital project

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj on Thursday directed officials to streamline patient registration at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy after finding long queues during an inspection, while also instructing the contractor to complete the Rs 338.70-crore Children's Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre within the stipulated timeline by adhering to prescribed quality standards.
Reviewing the hospital's 'NalamAI' digital registration system, the minister sought details from officials on delays faced by patients and directed them to deploy adequate personnel to guide visitors through the application, ensuring quicker registration and reduced waiting time. He later inspected the outpatient and neurology departments, scrutinised treatment records and interacted with patients to assess the quality of medical services being delivered.
During the inspection, doctors informed the minister that the existing toilet facilities in the outpatient block were inadequate to meet patient demand. Arunraj said the matter would be taken up with the Public Works Department and instructed authorities to ensure that the toilets were maintained in a clean and hygienic condition. He also directed officials to immediately facilitate a Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card for a patient who sought assistance.
The minister later reviewed the construction of the children's super-speciality hospital coming up on the Guindy King Institute campus. Spread across 6.5 acres, the facility will house emergency, trauma, radiology, outpatient, intensive care, surgical, and inpatient units, as well as hostels and residential quarters. He directed the contractor to maintain quality norms and complete the project on schedule.