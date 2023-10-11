Health dept sanctioned funds to improve infrastructure at Indian medicine clinics

CHENNAI: The state health department allotted funds to improve infrastructure of Indian medicine clinics. Health minister Ma Subramanianmade announcements during the assembly session in the current fiscal year 2023 - 2024 to develop practice of Indian medicines.

Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi in a letter stated that upgradation of 100 AYUSH dispensaries at a cost of Rs. 12.98 crore has been sanctioned.

The schemes has already approved by Mission Directorate of National Ayush Mission.

Similarly, a total cost of Rs 6 crore has been allotted for upgrading outpatient department clinics in 30 places functioning government hospitals, primary health centers, national rural health missions, district health quaters hospital, rural dispensaries.

The health department has announced to implement a national programme for prevention and management of musculoskeletal disorders in 50 Siddha wings in government primary health centers for which an estimated cost of Rs.450 lakh has been sanctioned for the same.