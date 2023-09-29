Health department to hold special fever camps daily from Oct 1

CHENNAI: The state health department to hold 1,000 special fever medical camps daily from Oct 1, in all the fever reported hotspot in villages, wards of municipality and corporations predominately.

During the fever camps, all the Medical Mobile Unit and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Medical Mobile teams would be engaged in conducting medical camps in their respective districts and Corporations.

The camps will be conducted in any area which are having three or more than three fever with cough cases or a confirmed positive case of Dengue, Leptospirosis, Scup Typhus. At least three camps per block or zone has to be organised for seasonal flu etc.

The camps will be conducted between 9 am to 4 pm and appropriate treatments should be given for the symptomatic cases.

As part of the camps, intensive door to door surveillance has to be carried out to detect any suspected cases of Dengue or Flu like illness etc., Affected persons including children should be encouraged to take plenty of oral fluid and as well as ORS and fresh fruit juices.

Source reduction of discarded materials such as coconut shells, broken bottles, broken Mut pots, Plastic bags etc., should be done. Temephos application is recommended by the department in all the water storage containers.

Meanwhile, fogging operation has to be carried out and ensure safe chlorinated drinking water and check water chlorination by Mobile medical units.

As many as 805 RBSK teams, with 2 teams per block are functioning in the State. The RBSK teams are instructed to visit a minimum of 2-3 schools per day prioritising the fever clustering areas in the respective districts for screening of school children.

The teams will screen the school children and treat for minor ailments such as fever cough, and cold etc.,

If the children have fever with cough, the children should be sent home for isolation after necessary treatment. The school authorities have been instructed to inform the reporting of fever cases among the students to concern local Medical Officer or Health Workers. The schools have also been instructed to have neat and clean premises and ensure free from Aedes Mosquito breeding places.