Head constable suspended in Tirunelveli after audio of alleged bribe demand goes viral

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay suspended a head constable on September 30 on bribery charges after an audio recording, allegedly of the latter demanding money from a motorcyclist during a vehicle check, went viral on social media.
According to police sources, head constable Swarna Raj, attached to the Melapalayam police station, was on duty along with other police personnel at the Melakarungulam check-post on September 29. During the vehicle check, the police team found that the motorcyclist did not have valid insurance.
When a police officer was informed, he advised the motorcyclist and allowed him to leave. However, Swarna Raj allegedly demanded money from the motorcyclist before he left the spot, the sources said.
The motorcyclist then asked the head constable for his GPay number to transfer the money. Swarna Raj allegedly provided a mobile number and asked him to transfer the money to it, the sources said.
The motorcyclist later called the head constable and asked whether he had received the money. Swarna Raj allegedly replied that he had not received it. The motorcyclist recorded the conversation and shared it on social media, where it went viral.
After the matter was brought to the attention of Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, he suspended Swarna Raj and ordered an inquiry into the incident.