Head constable suspended in Tirunelveli after audio of alleged bribe demand goes viral

According to police sources, head constable Swarna Raj, attached to the Melapalayam police station, was on duty along with other police personnel at the Melakarungulam check-post on September 29. During the vehicle check, the police team found that the motorcyclist did not have valid insurance.

When a police officer was informed, he advised the motorcyclist and allowed him to leave. However, Swarna Raj allegedly demanded money from the motorcyclist before he left the spot, the sources said.

The motorcyclist then asked the head constable for his GPay number to transfer the money. Swarna Raj allegedly provided a mobile number and asked him to transfer the money to it, the sources said.