Chennai SI, constable suspended for taking Rs 10,000 bribe to release stolen bike

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector and a constable attached to the North Beach police station in Chennai have been placed under suspension for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to release a stolen two-wheeler.
According to a complaint received by the Chennai Police Internal Vigilance Cell (IVC), the complainant, a native of Sivaganga district, was working in Tiruppur when his two-wheeler was stolen. He had lodged a complaint with the police in Tiruppur.
Later, a constable, identified as Vivek of the North Beach police station, contacted him and informed him that his stolen vehicle had been traced in Chennai. The complainant was asked to visit the station to take possession of the vehicle.
When he went to the police station on September 28, 2026, Sub-Inspector Sivaraj and Constable Vivek allegedly demanded money from him. The two police personnel reportedly received Rs 10,000 through Google Pay before releasing the vehicle.
Following the complaint, the Internal Vigilance Cell conducted an inquiry and found the allegations to be true, according to the police.
Acting on the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, the two personnel were placed under suspension. A departmental inquiry is under way to initiate further action against them.