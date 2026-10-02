Chennai SI, constable suspended for taking Rs 10,000 bribe to release stolen bike

According to a complaint received by the Chennai Police Internal Vigilance Cell (IVC), the complainant, a native of Sivaganga district, was working in Tiruppur when his two-wheeler was stolen. He had lodged a complaint with the police in Tiruppur.

Later, a constable, identified as Vivek of the North Beach police station, contacted him and informed him that his stolen vehicle had been traced in Chennai. The complainant was asked to visit the station to take possession of the vehicle.