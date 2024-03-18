"He is right; has a point": BJP's Annamalai on Governor's refusal to re-induct K Ponmudy as minister

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party President, K Annamalai on Monday stood in favour of Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to re-induct DMK's K Ponmudy into the cabinet.

"The Governor has a point, the same thing he mentioned for Senthil Balaji. CM said Senthil Balaji will not resign under any condition, then why did he resign now? CM changed his mind after 4 months because of the same point RN Ravi raised initially. Governor RN Ravi is raising the same point, if he (K Ponmudy) has not been acquitted, how can he be re-inducted into the ministry?" Annamalai asked.

"The Governor is right," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has refused to accept the recommendation of Chief Minister MK Stalin to appoint K Ponmudy as a minister after he was reinstated as an MLA.

Disqualified Tamil Nadu minister and DMK senior leader K Ponmudy had been reinstated days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction and three-year jail sentence in a disproportionate asset case on March 13, 2024.

Governor RN Ravi sent a letter to the state government on Sunday, that he cannot administer the oath of office to Ponmudy (DMK senior leader and former Higher Education Minister) as his conviction has not been struck down by the Supreme Court, citing the pendency of the case.

Further, speaking on PM Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore on Monday, Annamalai said that it will be a three km long yatra which has a lot of significance.

"Whenever PM Modi comes to Chennai, the people of Chennai give him a grand reception but this is a very specific roadshow, not a public meeting. The people of Coimbatore have started to gather in large numbers. PM Modi will be taking blessings from the people of Coimbatore. It will be a 3 km long yatra which has a lot of significance. PM Modi will also pay his tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 14th February 1998 blast," the Tamil Nadu BJP President said.