HD Hyundai to set up ship building cluster in TN's Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: In a boost for South Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape, global shipping giant HD Hyundai has chosen the state for a massive new shipbuilding cluster. The Government of Tamil Nadu signed a preliminary agreement with the South Korean conglomerate to establish a world-class shipyard in Thoothukudi.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Industries Minister Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa. HD Hyundai selected Tamil Nadu after evaluating several Indian states, citing its clear policy roadmap, fast coordination, and strong coastal ecosystem.

“This step reflects the confidence that global industry leaders place in Tamil Nadu’s vision, stability, and economic strength,” said a statement from the office of Industries Minister Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa. The state identified Thoothukudi for its suitable climatic conditions—similar to HD Hyundai’s base in Ulsan, South Korea—and its existing industrial presence and port infrastructure investments.

The project promises substantial economic ripple effects. Shipbuilding has a high employment multiplier, with one direct job supporting nearly six total jobs. The sector is also labor-intensive and drives growth across numerous ancillary industries.

Tamil Nadu, advancing its maritime manufacturing policy, provided a scalable environment with incentives and modern infrastructure. HD Hyundai noted India’s growth potential and government commitment to becoming a top-five shipbuilding nation under its “Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.” The partnership positions Tamil Nadu as a decisive frontrunner in India’s shipbuilding resurgence.