HC to hear OPS’s appeal against order over use of AIADMK name & symbol today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is set to hear an appeal of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam today, two days after a single judge bench restrained him from claiming as coordinator of AIADMK and preventing him from using the official symbol and flag of the party.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq is set to hear the appeal.

On Tuesday, Justice N Satish Kumar had issued an interim injunction against OPS until November 30. The order was based on the petition of the leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking a permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK’s symbol, flag, and official letterhead.

Meanwhile on Thursday, while responding to a question on continuous setbacks for their camp, including the Madras High Court's interim injunction on OPS, the former Minister R Vaithilingam said their leader and former CM OPS would hit back like a "hero" and his single and decisive strike would down "the villain" once for all.