MHC restrains OPS from using AIADMK symbol, flag

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued interim injunction against O Panneerselvam(OPS) restraining him from using AIADMK official symbol, flag and letterhead until November 30.

The counsel appeared for OPS submitted that they have moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s verdict validating OPS expelling from the party, the case is yet to be numbered and sought adjournment.

After the submission Justice N Sathish Kumar, issued interim injunction against OPS from using the AIADMK symbol, flag and letterhead and adjourned the matter on November 30 for hearing.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami moved the MHC seeking permanent injunction restraining OPS from using the AIADMK’s symbol, flag and official letterhead. EPS also stated that the election commission recognised them under clause 15 of the election symbols (reservation and allotments) order, 1968.

Further, he contended that the court also finalised the expulsion of OPS from the party. Hence OPS does not hold any legality to using the party name, symbol, flag or letter head, EPS contended.