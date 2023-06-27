HC notice to Tiruchy cops on plea to stop illegal slaughter on Bakrid

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to Commissioner of Police, Tiruchy City and Superintendent of Police over a plea seeking to stop slaughtering of cattle at places, which are not approved by the Corporation in Tiruchy, for the Bakrid festival.



Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in a PIL petition sought the court to direct the respondents to ban the practice of slaughtering cattle in any place other than those licensed by the state government/Corporation to ensure that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules are implemented in letter and spirit and take necessary steps to prevent illegal slaughtering and punish those who violate the laws. The petitioner also submitted photographs claiming the illegal slaughter of cattle during festivals.



In spite of all the Constitutional provisions and the orders of the Supreme Court, it became a routine affair that cows, buffaloes, bulls, goats etc., were illegally and mercilessly slaughtered in broad open daylight year on year for the past several years during the festival of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid). But no action was taken to curb such illegal slaughter, the petitioner claimed.



A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, after hearing the plea, questioned the delay in filing such a petition when only a few days are left for the said festival and ruled out the possibility of any immediate action.



The bench also asked the petitioner about the the reason for taking immediate action while the festival is just around the corner this year.



Further, the bench directed the police officials to respond in detail to the petition and adjourned the case till July.