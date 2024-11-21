HC directs govt to not vacate villagers for Madurai airport expansion

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the government not to vacate villagers from Chinna Udaippu for the expansion of Madurai airport.

Several villagers had recently protested against a move to demolish their houses that exist on lands acquired for the expansion of Madurai airport. A petition filed by P Malairajan of Chinna Udaippu came up for hearing before Justice N Mala. The petitioner stated that 350 families, who belong to the SC community, were living on their patta lands at Chinna Udaippu of Ayyanpappakudi village, Madurai South taluk for many years.

Land acquisition for Madurai airport began way back in 1921 at Chinna Udaippu. Over 700 hectares of agricultural lands and valuable properties that belong to the villagers were acquired for the construction of the airport in a phased manner. However, the authorities failed to disburse compensation to 30 landholders.

He added the compensation given to other landowners was meagre compared to its market value and the authorities have failed to take necessary steps under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition. Violating their rights, the authorities are forcibly trying to evict the villagers without proper notification. Further, the petitioner said the respondent authorities never initiated a proper plan or scheme for resettlement and rehabilitation.

Lands were acquired under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997. In these circumstances, compensations were determined under the Industrial Purposes Act, 1997.

Several representations were made from September 25, 2023, to October 14, 2024, for providing proper alternate lands, construction of new houses, and government jobs to one of the family members. However, the respondents failed to provide adequate rehabilitation and resettlement to the petitioners, the petitioner said.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan said lands were acquired as per rules and regulations and notice would be served before vacating them.

After the hearing, the judge directed the authorities not to vacate the dwellers before properly serving notice to them and ordered the authorities to respond. The case was adjourned to December 11.