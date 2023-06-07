HC bench transfers plea to relocate Arikomban to Kerala to principal seat

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred a case in a plea seeking to relocate the elephant Arikomban, which was captured in Theni district on Monday morning, in Kerala, to the Principal Bench of Madras High Court (MHC). Rebecca Joseph, the petitioner from Ernakulam, Kerala stated that the tusker Arikomban that roamed in the forests of Theni Forest Division and Megamalai Srivilliputhur Tiger Reserve (MSTR) was originally translocated by Kerala Forest Department to the Periyar Tiger Reserve bordering the MSTR on April 29, 2023 following directions from the High Court of Kerala.

Arikomban deserves to be reunited with his homeland as he is a victim of avaricious land mafias and a fragmented elephant corridor. A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice L Victoria Gowri, after hearing, said authorities concerned are entitled to make a decision in this regard since the Tamil Nadu government struggled for days in its pursuit and captured the elephant.

Further, the bench observed saying that it seems more a publicity for the petitioner and transferred the case to the Principal Bench.