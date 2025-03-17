Hawala money worth Rs 14 lakhs seized from Thirukkural express

CHENNAI: The Income Tax department seized Rs 14 lakh of hawala money from an unreserved compartment of Thirukkural Express (Train No. 12642).

The department arrested Navaneethakrishnan for questioning, as part of their ongoing investigation, added a Thanthi TV report.

The train was en route from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Kanniyakumari, and while the train passed Dindigul the authorities arrested him.