Harassed schoolgirl reaches out, Singappen Special Task Force nabs 49-year-old man in Tirunelveli

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a 49-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a schoolgirl reported repeated sexual harassment to the Singappen Special Task Force in Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district.

The accused, identified as Kannan (49), allegedly subjected the minor girl to repeated sexual harassment in her neighbourhood.

According to the police, the victim had recently attended an awareness programme organised by the Singappen Special Task Force on women's and child safety, prevention of sexual offences, and the importance of reporting crimes promptly. During the programme, a sub-inspector shared her mobile number with students and encouraged them to contact the police without hesitation if they faced any issues.