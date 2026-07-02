Harassed schoolgirl reaches out, Singappen Special Task Force nabs 49-year-old man in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old man was arrested under the Posco Act in Tirunelveli after a schoolgirl reported repeated sexual harassment using the contact number shared by the Singappen Special Task Force during a recent awareness programme.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a 49-year-old man was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a schoolgirl reported repeated sexual harassment to the Singappen Special Task Force in Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district.
The accused, identified as Kannan (49), allegedly subjected the minor girl to repeated sexual harassment in her neighbourhood.
According to the police, the victim had recently attended an awareness programme organised by the Singappen Special Task Force on women's and child safety, prevention of sexual offences, and the importance of reporting crimes promptly. During the programme, a sub-inspector shared her mobile number with students and encouraged them to contact the police without hesitation if they faced any issues.
The schoolgirl later called the officer and informed her that Kannan had been repeatedly sexually harassing her.
Acting immediately on the complaint, the Singappen Special Task Force launched an inquiry and apprehended the accused. Child welfare officials were also informed, and a case was registered under the POCSO Act at the Ambasamudram All Women Police Station.
Police said the swift arrest highlights the effectiveness of awareness initiatives that encourage children to report offences and the rapid response mechanism of the Singappen Special Task Force.
The Tirunelveli district police said the Singappen Special Task Force, launched by the Tamil Nadu government, continues to conduct patrols, awareness campaigns and prompt interventions across the district to prevent crimes against women and children.