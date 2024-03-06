Hand the most severe sentence to the accused: EPS on Pondy horror

CHENNAI: Condemning the horrific act of sexual harassment and murder of a minor girl in Puducherry, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the most severe sentence to be delivered to the accused.



In his statement, the former CM said, "Pocso act is not sufficient for gruesome crimes like this, these inhuman creature need to handed maximum sentence. Requesting to prevent such crimes, I extend my condolences to the bereaving family."