Half-yearly exams for Classes 1 to 12 to be held between December 10 and 23

CHENNAI: The half-yearly exams for Classes 1 to 9 will be conducted from December 15 to 23, while the exams for Classes 10 to 12 will be held from December 10 to 23, said the examination timetable that the Tamil Nadu School Education Department released here on Sunday.

Though the half-yearly exams were scheduled in December last week as per the academic schedule, the calendar has been tweaked because of the upcoming Assembly elections. Due to this, the third term for the 2025-26 academic year is likely to begin earlier than the scheduled date.

As per the timetable, for Classes 10, 11, and 12, the exam will begin on December 10 and end on December 23.

The exams for Classes 1 to 5 will begin with Tamil paper, followed by English language paper on December 16. The mathematics exam will be held on December 18, science subject on December 22, and social science on December 23 for Classes 4 and 5.

Subsequently, for Classes 6 to 9, language papers (Tamil, English and optional language papers) have been scheduled on December 15, 16, and 17, respectively. Mathematics, physical education, science, and social science papers have been scheduled from December 18 to 23 one after another.

The board exam for 2025-26 academic year for Class 12 students will be held from March 2 to 26, and from March 3 to 27 for Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu. The results for Classes 12 and 10 will tentatively be released on May 8 and 20, respectively.