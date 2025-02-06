Half of marine litter around shoreline are abandoned fishing gear: TNPCB

CHENNAI: With fishermen across the State using around 6,000 tonnes of fishnets per year, a baseline study conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has revealed that around half of marine litter found along the shoreline are abandoned fishing gear.

Moreover, around 18% of garbage in solid waste dumping sites near the shoreline are also abandoned fishing gears.

As per the baseline survey report that was prepared under Tamil Nadu Fishnet Initiatives (TNFI) and released during the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, the survey team identified around 1.61 lakh number of items of abandoned, lost or otherwise discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) weighing 6,466kg in beach areas in 52 villages across TN.







Of the total marine litter found in the surveyed areas, 31.3% were fishing ropes and 10.2% were floats and buoys. Gillnets and similar nets contributed to 4.7%, and fishing lures and lines contributed to 1.30%. Combined, all types of ALDFG amounted for 47.46%. Moreover, 39.46% were plastic waste. Around 12.90% were non-plastic wastes.

Apart from polluting the beach areas, ALDFG also has found its way to the garbage dumping sites managed by the local bodies. As per the survey, of the 10 solid waste dumping sites identified nearby the sites 59.27% of litter was mainly domestic wastes, 23% fishery by-catch wastes and the remaining 17.72% ALDFG.

Under TNFI, fisherfolk are incentivised to hand over discarded fishnets at a rate of Rs 40/kg, with no deductions for inert materials or moisture content. “This approach ensures fair compensation, providing an additional income stream while contributing to environmental sustainability,” the report said. A collection centre has been set up in Kasimedu.

“The Discarded Fishnet Collection Centre has been established as a vital initiative to combat this issue by recovering and recycling fishing gear. Items collected at the centre are carefully sorted and sent for recycling, ensuring they are diverted from marine environments and given a new purpose,” the report added.

The collection centre accepts nylon fishnets, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) fishnets, HDPE and poly vinyl chloride (PVC) floaters, PVC and polypropylene (PP) ropes, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and similar items. The collected items are being recycled into textiles and apparel, industrial materials, construction materials, consumer goods and household items.

Between August 2024 and January 2025, the collection centre in Kasimedu collected 11,189 kg of marine litter and paid close to Rs 4.50 lakh to fishermen. Of the 11,189 kg collected, 10,710 kg were sent for recycling. Of the total litter collected, more than 97% were HDPE fishnets.

The survey report said that the government is expanding the Fishnet Initiatives Project across all 14 coastal districts to combat marine pollution and support local communities. This expansion will be carried out under the TN-SHORE project (Tamil Nadu State Coastal Habitat and Resources Environment Management), which focuses on sustainable coastal development, enhancing coastal ecosystem resilience, and improving livelihoods for coastal communities.

The second fishnet collection centre is being set up at Kovalam, with land identified and approvals from stakeholders in progress.



























